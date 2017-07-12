Prepare to tap your feet along with M&M Stage Productions as they present the enduring and endearing classic 42nd Street at Mercer County Community College’s Kelsey Theatre July 14 through July 23.

42nd Street combines tap dances, popular musical theater songs and show-stopping ensemble production numbers. Peggy Sawyer, a small town girl with big time talent, arrives in New York with hopes to be on Broadway and lands a spot in the chorus line of a new musical, Pretty Lady. When lead actress Dorothy Brock twists her ankle right before opening night, Peggy is picked to take her place.

The cast stars Hamilton residents Michael Marrero as Billy Lawlor and Tara Wagner as Ann Reilly. Ewing’s Elio Lleo stars as Julian Marsh, and Trenton’s own Shan Williams II of Trenton plays Andy Lee.

The production team includes producers Mike Almstedt and Mike DiIorio; director Mike DiIorio; musical director Pam Sharples; choreographer Laura Ghaffor, lighting director Chris Ghaffor, sound design Eric Collins and costumer Louisa Murey.

Dates and show times are Fridays, July 14 and 21 at 8 p.m.; Saturdays, July 15 and 22 at 8 p.m.; and Sundays, July 16 and 23 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $16 students and children.

Tickets may be purchased online at kelseytheatre.net or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333. Kelsey Theatre is located on the college’s West Windsor Campus at 1200 Old Trenton Road.