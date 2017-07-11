Monroe artist Thelma Fried, who transforms ordinary papers and found objects into stunning images, will show her mixed media works at the Plainsboro Library Gallery through July 26. A reception in her honor will be held on Sunday, July 16, from 2 to 4 p.m.

“Imagine a sand-swept mountain under a fierce wind that reveals the vertical breaks in the rocks, but it is just a piece of corrugated cardboard,” says a library press release. “Fried combines watercolor and collage, cardboard and pastel, and often discarded objects in her art. The textures of the boards, papers, wires, bark, and other materials lend a startling sense of realism to the work, which still retains an abstract look.”

Born in New York City, Fried was an art major at New York High School of Music and Art. She continued her art studies at Rockland Community College and privately with various area professional artists. She has had solo shows in Rockland County New York, Monroe Library (2004) and The Rotunda Gallery in Metuchen.

She has participated in many group shows in the region, including the Hopewell Valley Stampede competition. Her work can be found in dozens of private collections.

The Plainsboro Library is located at 9 Van Doren Street, Plainsboro. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday. For more information, call 609-275-2897.