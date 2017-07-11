Princeton Junction resident Zachary Scavo is hosting a Health Fair at the West Windsor Library on Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Boy Scouts from Troop 66 will be on hand to teach basic first aid and household emergency preparedness skills. Princeton HealthCare will provide free health screenings, including tests for blood pressure, blood oxygen content and body fat percentages. Attendees can also learn CPR, sign up to be an organ, tissue or blood donor and win raffles and other giveaways.

Scavo, a Boy Scout in Troop 66, is hosting the fair to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. In order to become an Eagle Scout, troop members must complete a project that demonstrates leadership and benefits the community. While many scouts build something for their communities—benches in a park, for example—Scavo decided a health fair would be the best way to give back to West Windsor and the surrounding towns.

The recent High School South graduate comes from a family of volunteer EMTs. His father, Thomas, is currently volunteering with the East Windsor Township Rescue Squad, and his mother, Vivian, serves on the East Windsor Township Rescue Squad board of trustees after volunteering for several years.

Scavo said the goal of the fair is to keep people healthy, safe and prepared this summer. The fair is free and will be held at the library, 333 North Post Road.

Mathlete helps team to second-place finish

William Wang, an 8th grade student at Community Middle School, was a member of the New Jersey team that took second place at the 2017 Raytheon MathCounts National Competition from May 13 to 16 in Orlando, Florida.

The annual competition is an annual contest designed to help middle school students cultivate an interest in math. Participating students take written tests, which take about three hours to complete. Competitions are held at four levels: school, chapter, state and national. The four top scoring students in the state competition form a team that represents the state at the national competition.

Students enrolled in the sixth, seventh or eighth grade are eligible to participate in the competition. All types of schools—public, private, charter, virtual and homeschools—are eligible to register for the competition.

Also on the team were two seventh graders at William Annin Middle School in Basking Ridge, and an eighth grader at William R. Satz School in Holmdel. The team was coached by Erin Suozzo, a teacher at Community Middle School.

South science clubs excel in competitions

The High School South Science Olympiad team competed at the 2017 National Science Olympiad Tournament and finished in 20th place. The event was held on May 19 and 20 at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio.

In addition to team honors, the following students won medals in individual events: Richard Chai and George Song, fifth place, Microbe Mission; Eric Liu and David Lang, sixth place, Disease Detectives; Salil Desai and Daniel Cheng, sixth place, Materials Science; and Aditya Iyer and Daniel Cheng, sixth place, Optics. Ashray Chowdhry placed in the top 10 for Electric Vehicle.

Meanwhile, the South Science Bowl Team traveled to the national finals in Washington, and the South National Ocean Science Bowl Team traveled to the finals competition in Oregon. Both teams placed 13th nationally in their respective tournaments.

Science Bowl team members are Tanishq Aggarwal (captain), Eric Liu, Alex Krauel, Ajay Koritala and Rishab Bhatt. The National Ocean Science Bowl Team members are Amelia Adcroft, Karen Wang, Ajay Koritala (captain) and Eric Liu.

The coach for the teams is High School South teacher Sunila Sharma.

Teens participate in service project

Teens returning from a mission trip for the Appalachia Service Project helped lead worship on July 9 at the Princeton United Methodist Church.

The 23-member ASP team included Matthew Heim, Will and Dan Bartell, Catherine Kenney, Alex and Andrew Lenart of West Windsor; and Connor Langdon of Plainsboro.

As part of the project, the teens went to Rainelle, West Virginia, which was ravaged by flash floods last year.

ASP is a Christian ministry that is open to those of any faith with the goal of “instilling compassion for other people and a fresh appreciation for one’s place and purpose in the world,” said a press release.

Preparation for the project was an eight-month process that included learning Appalachian culture (and the poverty many face), basic construction skills and the meaning of service to others.

“The PUMC youth program welcomes all teens of all backgrounds, church members and non-church members alike, to participate in the life-changing experience of ASP,” said Skitch Matson, youth pastor at PUMC.

For more information about the church, go to princetonumc.org, email skitch@princetonumc.org or call (609) 924-2613.

Deaths

Giulio J. Tattoli, 76, of Plainsboro died on June 7. Born in Molfetta, Italy, Tattoli came to the United States with his family in 1955.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Lucille Chase Tattoli; and his two daughters, Tina Leonard and Susanlee Tattoli.

Betty Jane Gottfredson, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and a former West Windsor resident, died on June 7.

Survivors include her sons Gary, Stephen, Michael and Eric. She is predeceased by her husband, Don, and her son, Ronald.

Corinne Berko, 78, of Plainsboro died June 13. Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, she and her sister owned and operated Deli East in Somerset for many years. She also worked as a real estate agent and property manager.

She was predeceased by her husband John Berko Sr. Survivors include sons, John Berko Jr. and his wife Nancy of Piscataway, Marc Berko of Somerset, and Greg Berko and his wife, Debbie of Bridgewater; and her daughter, Danielle Berko and her fiance Steve Bucci of Plainsboro.

Kyle A. Flad, 86, of Forks Township, Pennsylvania, died on June 6. Survivors include daughter Kerry Castro and her husband, Jonathan, of Princeton Junction.

Carol Ann Sexton, 60, of Plainsboro, died on Sunday, June 11. Born in Trenton, she was a former resident of Hamilton Township before moving to Plainsboro 30 years ago. Sexton was employed with the Albemarle Corporation.

Survivors include her siblings and their spouses, James and Olga Sexton, William and Michelle Sexton, Susan Sexton and Kenneth, and Darlene Sexton.

Edward “Tom” Logan, 66, of West Windsor died on June 14. He attended Delaware Valley College, where he received a bachelor of science in ornamental horticulture in 1973, and continued his education at Rutgers University, receiving a master of science in 1975.

Logan worked in the horticulture industry for 20 years before he and his wife established Logan Associates in 1995. Together they ran the business until 2016, when he retired.

He was an active communicant of Queenship of Mary Church in Plainsboro, and a member of Knights of Columbus. He was involved with Habitat for Humanity, where he volunteered to help build a number of houses in nearby communities. He also volunteered his time at the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen.

Logan was a founding member of the board of directors of The Molly Bear Foundation, a non-profit started in memory of his beloved granddaughter, Molly Brown.

Survivors include his wife, Regina Murphy Logan; his daughter, Erin Brown and her husband, Sean, of Washington, Connecticut.