A 12-year-old West Windsor resident suffered a serious head injury after he was hit by a car while biking to summer camp at Grover Middle School on June 27. The boy was on New Village Road near Southfield Road just before 9 a.m. when he was hit by a Toyota Avalon driven by a 47-year-old West Windsor resident traveling west on New Village Road.

West Windsor Fire and Emergency Services as well as Capital Health paramedics responded to the collision. The victim, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to Capital Health’s Fuld campus and was later transferred to Cooper University Hospital in Camden due to the severity of his injuries.

The driver, who police did not identify, was not injured. The accident is under investigation by the Mercer County Prosecutors Office Serious Collision Response Team and the West Windsor Police Department Traffic Bureau. No charges had been filed as of press time.

Plainsboro

Drug Arrest. A driver was arrested on various drug-related charges on June 20 after being stopped for making an illegal turn within a construction zone near Forrestal Village, police said. Kevin Brown, 57, of Trenton was in possession of approximately 40 Endocet pills, a Schedule II narcotic, said police. He was charged with possession of CDS, possession of prescription legend pills and possession of drug paraphernalia.

DWI arrest. Police said that the driver of a beige Toyota Camry stopped on June 27 for failure to maintain a lane was under the influence of drugs. Joseph Hafenmaier, 50, of Wyndhurst Drive was arrested and issued summonses for DWI, failure to maintain a lane, reckless driving, careless driving, and failure to exhibit documents.

Vandalism. Police are investigating an act of criminal mischief in which unknown actors damaged a bench and flipped over a large metal garbage can at the Meadows of Middlesex Golf Course. The damage, estimated at $400, occurred between 11 p.m. on June 21 and 8 a.m. on June 22.

Warrant Arrest. Officers patrolling Route 1 on June 21 observed a red Toyota Corolla traveling 15 MPH below the speed limit and unable to maintain its lane. During the subsequent stop the driver, Shawn M. Howell, 45, of Philadelphia was found to have active traffic warrants from South Brunswick, Lawrence, and Elizabeth totaling $842. He posted bail roadside and was released.

West Windsor

DWI arrest. A 20-year-old West Windsor resident drove across two lawns on South Mill Road before crashing into a pile of landscaping pavers on May 27, police said. Investigation revealed that Alex Richman had driven onto the lawn at 15 South Mill Road, then drove through a fence, across the lawn of number 11, and into the landscaping materials. Richman suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. He was charged with DWI, reckless driving, and careless driving.

Drug Arrest. Police responded to reports of loud and disorderly people at the Avalon Watch apartments on May 30 and located three individuals in a back parking lot. A search of the vehicle they were using revealed marijuana wax dabs, oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia, and alcoholic beverages, police said. Ethan Schweitzer, 19, of West Windsor took ownership of all the items and was arrested, police said. He was charged with possession of prescription legend drugs, marijuana, CDS paraphernalia, and alcohol under the legal age and was released pending a future court date.

Criminal Mischief. A laboratory building at the former American Cyanamid site—now owned by Howard Hughes Corporation—was vandalized sometime in the last two months. Unknown actors spray painted the word “Bite” and a smiley face on the outside of the second story.

Forgery. A male suspect used two counterfeit $100 bills with identical serial numbers to purchase a pair of shoes valued at $159.95 from the New Balance store in Nassau Park on May 22. The bills passed a counterfeit detection test but were later discovered by to be fake by store management.

Credit card theft. A Piscataway resident reported the theft of two credit cards, which she believes she dropped in the parking lot of her office in Carnegie Center on May 30. Two suspects attempted to use the cards at Game Stop and Best Buy in Nassau Park, but the purchases were declined.

Shoplifting arrest. Kaitlyn Glovich, 25, of Howell was arrested for shoplifting at Target in Nassau Park on May 30. Police said she first returned several items for store credit and left the store, but then returned and concealed $63.98 of merchandise in a Target bag and left without paying.

Theft by deception. Police are investigated a May 25 incident at Le Camera in Nassau Park in which a customer using the name Kelvin Ward custom ordered photography equipment, then used a fraudulent cashier’s check to complete the $1,880 purchase.