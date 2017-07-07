The Princeton Regional Chamber of Commerce will host their Annual Mid-Summer Marketing Showcase on Tuesday, July 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Princeton’s Palmer Square. The outdoor showcase is free, with the rain date set for Thursday, July 20.

This year’s celebration will feature a variety of independent businesses throughout the Princeton-Mercer region. The public will have the opportunity to meet local businesses, sample food and listen to music on the Green on Palmer Square.

Princeton Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Peter Crowley said he is looking forward to celebrating with the community.

“This year’s theme—a bock party—is an appropriate title, as we partner with over 60 local businesses and nonprofit organizations who are the backbone of many of our local economies,” Crowley said. “This long running consumer focused event connects the local business community with the over 800 attendees who meet and talk with local companies in a relaxed and fun environment.”

For more information about the event, visit princetonchamber.org.