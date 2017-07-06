Love, adventure and crime will take over the Washington Crossing Open Air Theatre when Bonnie & Clyde hits the stage from July 7 to July 16.

The musical, set during the height of the Great Depression, follows Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow’s journey from two small-town nobodies in West Texas to America’s most renowned folk heroes and Texas law enforcement’s worst nightmares.

In the leading roles are Mary Pomykacz as Bonnie and Noah Barson as Clyde. Both actors have performed in numerous productions at the Open Air Theatre, including last season’s production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Bonnie & Clyde will be directed by Jordan Brennan, co-artistic director of the outdoor venue. Performances are Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 7:30 p.m. The Washington Crossing Open Air Theatre is located inside Washington Crossing State Park at 455 Washington Crossing-Pennington Road in Titusville.

Children’s theater continues with Disney’s Aladdin Jr.

Next up in the Open Air Theatre children’s series is Disney’s Aladdin Jr., which will run two weekends from July 7 through July 16. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Filled with magic, mayhem and flying carpet rides, Disney’s Aladdin Jr. features all of the characters that have become known to generations of children, as well as songs from the original film.

For complete information about the 2017 Summer Season, directions and more information, visit downtownpac.com. Box office phone is (267) 885-9857.