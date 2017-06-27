Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC announced that the Sotheby’s International Realty brand was the No. 1 real estate brand represented in two of the six categories that comprise the 2017 REAL Trends/The Wall Street Journal “The Thousand” for the second year in a row.

The annual report ranks America’s top 1,000 residential real estate agents and teams based on 2016 annual sales volume and transaction sides, and the top 50 agents and top 50 teams on average sales price—making it a ranking of the top 1,100 nationwide.

The Sotheby’s International Realty brand claimed 46 of the top 250 sales associates in the REAL Trends Individual Sales Volume category, more than any other real estate brand. The brand also had the highest combined individual sales volume from sales associates in the same category. In addition, the Sotheby’s International Realty brand had the most individuals represented in the Individual Average Sales Price category.

“Having a leading number of sales associates represented in two categories of the REAL Trends/The Wall Street Journal rankings is a testament to the strength of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand,” said Philip White, president and chief executive officer of Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC. “In 2016, the average sales price accomplished by Sotheby’s International Realty was among the highest of any national real estate brand as evidenced by its achievement of $95 billion in global sales volume. This accomplishment is made possible by having top sales professionals affiliated with Sotheby’s International Realty and I am so proud of the companies and sales associates represented on this list and their contribution to the power of this brand.”

The Sotheby’s International Realty network currently has more than 20,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in approximately 880 offices in 69 countries and territories worldwide.

Sotheby’s International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website.

The complete Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals list can be found on REAL Trends’ website, realtrends.com.