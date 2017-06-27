The Princeton Zoning Board was scheduled to hold its regular meeting on Wednesday, June 28, after the Echo had been sent to the printer. The following applications were on the agenda:

162 and 166 Linden Lane, Aneesh and Simi Bakshi, owners. Appeal of the zoning officer’s determination to permit the continued use of 2 three-unit residential dwellings.

62 Patton Avenue, Selina Man and Peter Ramadge, owners. Enclosure/reconstruction of existing front porch and new deck in exception to the ordinance requirements and building coverage.

13-15 Vandeventer Avenue, Martina Clement, owner, 13 Vandeventer; James and Galina Peterson, owner, 15 Vandeventer.

The owners, who each own one side of a duplex at the corner of Park Place, seek variances to permit the expansion of the attic and the raising of the roof by about three feet, two dormers added to the front, construction of a roof top deck, the addition of three bay windows, and a new side entrance porch.