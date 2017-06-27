The following listings of residential home sales, which closed between May 1 and May 31, 2017, are based on public records and tax files. The number in parentheses after the closing price indicates the amount it was above or below the original listing price.

49 Maple Street. Seller: Amy & Steven Bratt. Buyer: Rachel & David Padulo. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. Two-story Colonial on 50 by 107 feet lot. $1,295,000.

665 Snowden Lane. Seller: Herb & Carol Horowitz. Buyer: Guangze Zhao & Qiongfeng Pan. 4 bedrooms, 2/2 baths. Colonial in Herrontown Woods. $900,000 (+25,000).

53 Aiken Avenue. Seller: Estate of Philip Garrison. Buyer: Shin & Jessica Lee. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Two-story Traditional on 35 by 170 feet lot. $668,000 (-$57,000).

618 Brickhouse Road. Seller: Rachid & Trinna Benmoussa. Buyer: YCHG Management. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Townhouse in Washington Oaks. $380,000 (+$15,000).

38 Governors Lane. Seller: Peter Shriver. Buyer: Fangfei Ding. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Townhouse in Governors Lane. $877,500 (-$20,500).

321 Ewing Street. Buyer: Faizel Mohammed & Harpreet Kaur. Seller: Princeton Capital Group. 4 bedrooms, 4 baths. New construction replacing a teardown. $1,300,000 (-$49,000).

92 Winant Road. Seller: Gillett Griffin. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. 1.5 story Colonial in Edgerstoune. $575,000 (-$50,000).

22 Hamilton Avenue. Seller: Willoughby Enterprises LLC. Buyer: Debora & Dean Brown. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Two-story condo. $550,000 (-$25,000).

66 Bogart Court. Seller: Glen & Cynthia Myers. Buyer: Donald Deieso & Donna Briggs. 5 bedrooms, 5/2 baths. Two-story colonial on 6.84-acre lot. $3,100,000 (-$475,000).

39 Ettl Circle. Seller: Hans Melotte & Katrien Schellekens. Buyer: Sarah & Lewis Arthur. 4 bedrooms, 5.4 baths. Two-story Colonial in Ettl Farm. $1,625,000 (+$25,000).

101 William Patterson Court. Seller: Chen Pei Jon. Buyer: Feng Luo. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Townhouse in Griggs Farm. $352,000.

138 Wilson Road. Seller: Ann Morton & David Shea. Buyer: Qun Zhang & Zhenfu Zou. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Two-story Colonial. $1,166,500 (-$8,500).

11 Ober Road. Seller: Elisabeth Sifton. Buyer: Nicholas Garrison & Helene Lemieux. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. 1.5-story Cape in the Institute neighborhood. $925,000 (+$50,000).

475 Prospect Avenue. Seller: Robin Buckingham & Douglas Fleming. Buyer: Shari Stark. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Ranch in Riverside. $840,000 ($41,000).

548 Princeton-Kingston Road. Seller: Patricia Lieberman. Buyer: Liang Luo & Yuan Dong. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Two-story Cape in Littlebrook. $660,000 (-$79,000).