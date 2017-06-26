From fireworks displays to historical demonstrations, there are plenty of ways to celebrate America’s independence this month in and around Mercer County.

The Fourth of July celebrations begin at Montgomery High School on Thursday, June 29. In addition to fireworks, there will be activities for children, food vendors and live music at the high school—located at 1014 Route 601 in Skillman—starting at 6 p.m. Prepaid premium parking spaces are available for $15 at montgomeryfireworks.org.

East Windsor will celebrate America’s independence with fireworks and live music at Etra Lake Park on Saturday, July 1. Jerry Rife’s Rhythm Kings, the Dixieland Jazz Band and the Trenton Brass Quintet Plus One Band will perform before the fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. For details visit east-windsor.nj.us.

Ewing’s Patriotic Committee will host a fireworks celebration on Saturday, July 1 on Green Lane at The College of New Jersey. A rain date is set for Sunday, July 2. Check ewingnj.org for more details as the date approaches.

Hamilton’s annual fireworks show is set for Monday, July 3 at the Kuser Road entrance to Veterans Park. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. and the fireworks will be set off after dark. In the event of rain, the fireworks show will be moved to July 4. For additional information, visit hamiltonnj.com/fireworks.

Rider University will host the fireworks in Lawrence on Friday, June 30. A live band will play from 6 to 8 p.m. followed by music from The Bronc, the university’s radio station. The fireworks will begin around 9:30 p.m. and a rain date is set for Saturday, July 1. Visit lawrencetwp.com for details.

While Bordentown will shoot off fireworks on Friday, June 30 at Joseph Lawrence Park, they have additional celebrations planned throughout July 4 weekend. The annual Fish Derby will be held on Monday, July 4 at Northern Community Park, located on Groveville Road. Free registration begins at 9 a.m., followed by a presentation and the stocking the pond. During the derby, which runs until noon, participants can catch fish and win prizes.

Finally, the township will host their Patriotic Concert on Thursday, July 6 at 7 p.m. at Bordentown Regional High School, 318 Ward Ave. For more information about these events, visit bordentowntownship.com.

Princeton’s Morven Museum & Garden is hosting the annual July 4 Jubilee on Tuesday, July 4 from noon to 3 p.m. There will be a reading of the Declaration of Independence at the museum of Richard Stockton—a signer of the Declaration—historical demonstrations, live music and food vendors. Visit morven.org for more information.

The Historical Society of Princeton is hosting a walking tour of Princeton featuring locations central to Princeton’s role in the Revolutionary War. The tour is $5 per person and starts outside the Bainbridge House, located at 158 Nassau Street in Princeton. Visit princetonhistory.org for details.

The Open Air Theatre at Washington Crossing State Park, 355 Washington Crossing Pennington Road in Titusville, will perform “Ragtime in Concert” on July 2, 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. The musical is a portrait of life in turn-of-the-century America, following three very different families as they all pursue the American Dream. For more details go to dpacatoat.com.

Washington Crossing Historic Park—located at 1112 River Road in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania — is bringing history to life on Monday, July 4 as historians demonstrate their crafts, present tours of historic buildings, read from the Declaration of Independence and present a military encampment from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit ushistory.org/washingtoncrossing.

Washington Crossing State Park’s annual musket firing demonstration will be held on Saturday, July 1 from 2 to 3 p.m. at 355 Washington Crossing-Pennington Road, Titusville. A park historian will discuss some of the weapons used during the American Revolution and their use during the Battle of Trenton. Visit revolutionarynj.org for information.

The Annual Freedom Fest State Fair in Allentown will close out the Independence Day celebrations at the Horse Park of New Jersey from Wednesday, July 12 through Sunday, July 16. This year’s fair features a WWE wrestling match, a magic show, pig races, live animals, food vendors and more. For more information about the festival, visit freedomfeststatefair.com.