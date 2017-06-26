The Ewing Art Commission and Art Has No Boundaries will feature works by painter Renee Pelletier Egan at town hall during in July.

Egan is an experienced oil painter and art teacher at Ewing High School who paints landscapes, florals and portraits.

Egan moved around a lot as a child providing her ample opportunities to see many different areas in the northeast and draw and paint the special places she lived. This was the start of her artistic career.

Her formal education in art began when she studied illustration at the Paier School of Art in Connecticut. She would go on to School of Visual Arts In New York, where she studied advertising and graphic design.

After serving as an art director in New York City at an ad agency for five years, she moved to the Bucks County area, and went back to school at The College of New Jersey, gaining her art teaching certificate.

She has also taken graduate courses at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, all the while painting local murals in the Princeton/ Bucks County area.

A travel enthusiast, she additionally enjoys painting places she visits as well. Her work has been exhibited as part of the New Hope Art League Juried Shows, ArtBridge Juried Shows, and the Ellarslie Trenton City Museum, among others.

For more information about Egan’s work visiteganpaint.com or send her an email at serelene@comcast.net.