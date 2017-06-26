Ewing High School recognized outstanding graduating seniors in the areas of academics, sports and arts and activities at three separate ceremonies during the first week of June.

The annual Senior Athletic Awards Night was held on June 6 to celebrate the accomplishments of the school’s 2017 senior student-athletes. On June 7, teachers, students and parents gathered to honor and recognize achievement in the arts, clubs and activities.

The district held its annual Senior Awards Night on the evening of June 8, during which $101,800 in scholarship funds and grants were awarded to members of the Class of 2017.

Senior awards

Skidmore College-bound Olivia Czelusniak was named EHS Class of 2017 valedictorian and Annabel Hutchinson, headed to The King’s College, was recognized as salutatorian.

The presentation of the annual Debbie Marks-Lake Memorial Scholarship was one of the highlights of the evening and was awarded to scholar-athlete Danielle Rinaldi, who will be attending Wesleyan University.

The list of scholarship and award honoree includes: Carol A. Allen Memorial Scholarship—Madison Zuczek; American Citizenship Award—Desiree McCray-Clark; Antheil—Alexis Pope; Gerald L. Ball Memorial Book Award—Denia Campbell; Blackford Memorial—Travis Bennett and Chidiebube Nwadiogbu; BP Community Scholarship—Carmella Asparrin; Comcast Leaders and Achievers—Jesse Amankwaah; and Congressional Certificate of Recognition for Outstanding Community Service—Renata Stankowska.

Also, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority—Desiree McCray-Clark; Directors of Athletics Association of NJ Sectional Award of Merit Scholarship—Chibuzo Amonu; Distinguished Young Women of New Jersey—Fascia Barclay; Ewing Girls Softball—Andria Santiago-Rivera; Ewing HS Faculty Foundation Scholarship Award—Christina Jean, Lawrence Joseph and Tatiana Roberts; James Michael Tucker Achievement Award: Jordan Worachek; Ewing Kiwanis Outstanding Leadership Award—Terrance Stokes II, Annabel Lee Hutchinson; and Ewing Kiwanis President’s Award for Most Improved Student—Sana Ali and Reese Hunt.

Also, Ewing Kiwanis Foundation Scholarship—Chibuzo Amonu, Rebecca Coulton, Katie Pischel, Dylan Springett, Carmella Asparrin; Ewing Kiwanis Foundation Scholarship George A. Berrell Memorial Scholarship—Olivia Czelusniak; Ewing Public Education Foundation Wayne Staub Presidential Scholarship—Victoria Seymour; Ewing Public Education Foundation Vincent J. Sciarrotta Memorial—Danielle Rinaldi; Ewing Public Education Foundation Church and Dwight Academic and Community—Fascia Barclay, Denia Campbell, Kaydeanne Francis and Steven Lutzko; and Ewing Public Education Foundation Leaders Scholarship—Desiree McCray-Clark, Natalia Rodriguez-Garcia and T’ea Cameron.

Also, Ewing Public Schools Coca-Cola Fitness Appreciation Scholarship— T’ea Cameron; Ewing Township Administrators’ Association—Brianna Vaughn; Ewing Democratic Club Angela Tolleris Memorial Award—Terrance Stokes II; Ewing Education Association Wm Rakita Memorial Scholarship—Brianna Vaughn; Ewing Education Association Dr. Gilmore J. Fisher Scholarship—Danielle Rinaldi; Ewing Education Association Scholarship—Sean Lynn; Ewing Historic Preservation Society—Danielle Rinaldi; Ewing Township Republican Club Scholarship—Olivia Czelusniak; and Ewing Women’s Club—Matthew Abelowitz, Natalia Rodriguez Garcia.

Also, Robert Bruce Gaug Award—Olivia Czelusniak; General Mercer Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution— Annabel Lee Hutchinson; John F. Gusz Memorial Scholarship—Jesse Amankwaah and Victoria Seymour; Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans—Victoria Seymour; Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity—Terrance Pettiford; Lore Parents’ Association Unity Scholarship—Renata Stankowska; Debbie Marks Lake Scholarship Award—Danielle Rinaldi; Mercer Board of Chosen Freeholders MCCC Scholarship—Nicholas Nagy; Mercer County Counselors Association Caring for Humanity Scholarship—Victoria Seymour; and Mercer County Italian-American Festival Association Cultural Heritage Award—Daniell Rinaldi.

Also, Munich-Reinsurance America Dare to Dream Scholarship—Andrea Santiago-Rivera; National Football Foundation DelVal Chapt Scholar Athlete—Terrance Stokes II; National Merit Scholarship/Special Scholarship Competition—Alexis Pope and Dylan Springett; National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa—Jordan Watkins; New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance Company Scholarship—Alexis Pope; New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association—Catoline Unger; Omega Psi Phi Fraternity—Desiree McCray-Clark and Terrance Stokes II; and Parkway—Caroline Unger.

Also, President’s Gold Awards—Carmella Asparrin, John Bentz, T’ea Cameron, Russell Cisney-Stackhouse, Rebecca Coulton, Olivia Czelusniak, Delaney Delaney, Annabel Lee Hutchinson, Desiree McCray-Clark, Harold Milton-Gorvie, Katie Pischel, Alexis Pope, McKayla Rebillon, Danielle Rinaldi, Victoria Seymour, James Sparano, Dylan Springett, Renata Stankowska, Jordan Stoner, Alexander Toler, Jewelya Tramontana-Stires, Caroline Unger and Madison Zuczek.

Also, Princeton University PUPP—Jesse Amankwaah, Carmella Asparrin, Russell Cisney-Stackhouse, Harold Milton-Gorvie and Renata Stankowska; Richard Prospero Memorial Scholarship—Carly Barnada; Joshua Scott—Michelle Frolio; Lloyd Synder Memorial Award—John Bentz; Spencer Savings Bank—Rashawn Williams; Swathmore College Book Award—Immanuel Medina; and Tracy D. Taylor Scholarship Award—Desiree McCray-Clark and Kobi Tucker.

Also, Trenton Elks—Victoria Seymour; U.S. Army Reserve National Scholar Athlete Award—Alexis Pope and Terrance Stokes II; U.S. Marine Corp Distinguished Athlete Award—Danielle Rinaldi and James Sparano; U.S. Marine Corp Academic Excellence—Olivia Czelusniak; U.S. Marine Corp Semper Fidelis Musical Excellence Award—John Bentz; Wellesley College Book Award—Shanice Douglas; Lillian R. Werrence Scholarship—Desiree McCray-Clark; and West Trenton Garden Club—Olivia Czelusniak and Brianna Vaughn.

Athletic awards

The Atheletic Awards event included a dinner for the athletes and their families followed by an awards ceremony.

Outstanding Mercer County and Ewing High School swimmer, Skidmore College-bound Olivia Czelusniak was the winner of the NJSIAA Scholar-Athlete award for 2017. Czelusniak, a multiple-time county finalist and the holder of a slew of team records, ended her career as one of the most decorated swimmers in school history. She also won the swimming award.

Outstanding scholar athletes, Rebecca Coulton (Girls Soccer, Swimming, Girls Lacrosse) heading to University of Colorado, Boulder and John Bentz (Cross Country, Swimming, Boys Lacrosse) slated to attend Susquehanna University were named the winners of the female and male Karas-McGurk award.

The Karas-McGurk Award is dedicated to the memory of Andy Karas and Joe McGurk, who were longtime supporters and proponents of Blue Devil Athletics.

Outstanding three-sport athlete (Girls Soccer, Swimming, Girls Lacrosse) Caroline Unger, who will be attending the University of Pittsburgh, was named the Outstanding Female Senior Athlete. Three-sport standout (Cross Country, Swimming, Boys Lacrosse) Connor Delaney, was recognized as the Outstanding Male Senior Athlete. Connor will be attending Elizabethtown College.

CVC Sportsmanship winners were tennis, basketball and spring track standout Chibuzo Amonu on the girl’s side. She also won the girls’ spring track and girls’ tennis awards. Amonu, who is Group 3 State Champion in track for the discus, is headed to Monmouth University.

On the boy’s side, the CVC Sportsmanship award winner was boys basketball star Lawrence Joseph who will continue his playing career at Centenary University. Joseph received numerous post-season accolades; including the Jack Cryan Award and Player of the Year. He also won the boays’ basketball award.

Other award winners included: Jacob Storer and James Sparano, baseball; Cayla Sexton, girls’ basketball; Reese Hunt, boys bowling; Raquel Sparano, girls’ bowling; Desiree McCray-Clark, cheerleading; Matthew Sconzo, cross country; Jade Hall, field hockey; Edaymion Doggett, football; Dylan Springett, golf; Russell Cisney-Stackhouse, boys’ lacrosse; Natalia Rodriguez Garcia, girls’ lacrosse; Binyam Getachew, boys soccer; Kayla Kendrick, girls’ soccer; Alexis Pope and Danielle Rinaldi, softball; Kyle Latty, boys’ spring track; Jordan Stoner, boys’ tennis; Tysean Cousar, boys winter track; Jade Hall, girls winter track; and Luke Munroe and Da’Juan Fulford, wrestling.

Arts, clubs and activities awards

Teachers, students and parents gathered to honor and recognize students’ achievements in arts and activities.

Following is a list of students who were honored for their achievement in their respective areas:

Anime Club—Julie Ciccone; Art Club—Elizabeth Bayley, Anaiah Lewis; Cheerleaders—Lucinda Conteh (Fall), Jordan Muhammad (Winter); Class Officers/Cabinets—Jordan Worachek (Class of 2017), John Westervelt (Class of 2018), Mikalah Ellis (Class of 2019), Joshua Roman-Deveney (Class of 2020); Common Ground—Nadlie Alexis, Samuel Muscente; and Culinary Arts Club—Jim Agdeppa.

Also, Drama Club—Meagan Jenkins, Julie Ciccone; Environmental Club—Elijah Parkman-Williams; Future Business Leaders of America—Benjamin Sulton; Frescoes—Rachel Kochisl; Glee Club—Kelley Davison; Hand Bell Choir—Norma Nieves; Italian Club—Gabriela Soto; International Thespian Society—Isaiah Petit Compare, Luzmaria Rojas; Jazz Band—Nicholas Marsola; Key Club—Carmella Asparrin, Victoria Seymour; and Marching Band/Color Guard—Olivia Czelusniak, John Leaming, Sarah Curtiss (Color Guard).

Also, Master Singers—Sarah Curtiss, Jerome McGady; Math League—Victoria Seymour; Musical Production—Scott Silagy, Israiel Thomas, Joceyln Barnes (Tech Award); National Honor Society—Alexis Pope; Odyssey of the Mind—John Leaming; Project UNIFY—Terrance Stokes, II; Robotics—Jack Rivas; Rotary—Katie Pischel, Cara Pemberton; Sports Medicine—Caroline Unger, Devon Kueny; Student Council—Sana Ali, Jesse Amankwaah; and Students Against Destructive Decisions—Alexander Renk; and Yearbook—Pamela Teves.