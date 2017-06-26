In every issue of the Ewing Observer, Mayor Bert Steinmann answers questions from our readers.

The redesign of the stretch of North Olden Avenue between Parkway Avenue and Route 31 from two two-way lanes to two one-way and a turn late has created a hazard when merging from two lanes to one, specifically when travelling north-west towards Parkway Avenue.

I come close to getting clipped or rear-ended at least three times a week no matter which lane I use to go straight. A lot of people I’ve spoken to don’t like the three lanes. Is there anything that can be done to have this stretch re-painted and returned to two two-way lanes?

–Regina Pascucci

North Olden Avenue is a county road and they are in the process of a similar design for all of Olden Avenue as well as Parkway and Parkside avenues. This will occur as the county continues its paving and stripping of their streets. They want traffic to slow down and reduce the number of accidents compared to previous history. So far that has proven to be the case. I have shared your concerns with the county administration as they continue the changes and track the history. All of this will information will be shared with our police and in turn with staff for continued review.

Why has the derelict house at the corner of the canal and Wilburtha Road not been cleared away yet? It’s been moldering away over 10 years now. Most of the stone stockpiled there has been stolen, and the house is a fire hazard and an eyesore (the old bits of machinery in the woods are quietly rusting through).

After more than 10 years of total neglect, surely the township can find laws in place that will enable it to clean this property up despite the owner apparently being in California.

–Kathy Wagner

The house and property you refer to is indeed still owned by the family. We have been working with the D&R Canal Commission and the D&R Greenway to negotiate with the family to purchase the property and then knock the house down. Appraisals have been completed as well. We are waiting a response from the family.

Short of an agreement, we will continue with condemnation of the property and knock it down. This would be an expense to the taxpayers of Ewing that I am hoping to avoid.

I have a family of five kits and a mother red fox (as of last count) living in the wild part of my backyard, along with two groundhogs. They all seem to get along, and I’ve left them alone for the most part, and they scamper away when they see me. I don’t want my property to turn into a zoo (deer love to hang out in my backyard too), and I am concerned people in my Wilburtha neighborhood might feel threatened. What should I do about them? Is the township required to get involved with animal control? Am I even allowed to do anything about it?

–Angelo Buencamino

As long as we do not have complaints, we would not come out to your property as it pertains to wildlife (fox, groundhogs, deer).

You can call our health office at (609) 883-2900, ext. 7619 and ask to speak to the animal control officer, Rick Moore.

He can explain what can be done if he receives any complaints about wildlife if there are health issues.

Also, people can call our animal shelter at (609) 771-8076, which is managed by EASEL, and ask for Elaine Pelke or Mark Phillips to address any questions they might have if there are problems with stray dogs or cats.

