The following open houses are scheduled to take place in Princeton on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25. Please contact the real estate agent before attending, and be sure to revisit this page every Friday evening for the complete list of open houses.

22 Paul Robeson Place

$1,825,000

Open House: Saturday

Noon to 2 p.m.

Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty

188 Cherry Valley Road

$1,499,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty

502 Cherry Valley Road

$1,550,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

42 Christopher Drive

$1,499,000

Open House: Saturday & Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

743 Prospect Avenue

$1,485,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

56 Finley Road

$1,399,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

343 Jefferson Road

$1,375,000

Open House: Saturday & Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

42 Harris Road

$1,269,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

6 Bertrand Drive

$1,199,500

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

57 Governors Lane

$775,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

22 Governors Lane

$739,500

Open house: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

96 Laurel Road

$679,888

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

