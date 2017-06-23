Blueberries are New Jersey’s official state fruit, and each year, Terhune Orchards kicks off summer with the Blueberry Bash. The event is a weekend-long party to celebrate the juicy berries.

This year’s Blueberry Bash is set for July 8-9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The event will include live music, farm-fresh food and a visit to the pick-your-own blueberry patch.

Children can enjoy a puppet show presented by Tucker’s Tales Puppet Theater at noon and 1:30 p.m. both days. There will also be games in the barnyard, tractor-drawn wagon rides through the orchards and fields, pony rides, face painting, pedal tractors and more to explore.

Guests can stop by the barnyard to see Terhune’s new bunnies and the other animals who live on the farm. Stonybrook Bluegrass will perform on Saturday, and the Barn Cats will play on Sunday. Both bands will hit the stage and noon and play until 4 p.m.

Lunch will be available at Pam’s Blueberry Bash Buffet. Farm-fresh food like barbecued chicken, grilled corn on the cob and blueberry muffins are on the menu. The winery barn will be open and serving red, white and fruit-based wines by the glass or in flights.

Guests can also enter the Blueberry Bash Bake-Off competition on Sunday at 1 p.m. Each dish must include blueberries, and winners will receive a gift certificate to the Terhune Orchards farm story. Contest rules and registration information are available in the farm store or at terhuneorchards.com.

Admission to the Blueberry Bash is $8, ages 3 and up. Parking is free. Pick Your Own blueberries are available while supplies last.