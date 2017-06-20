Ananta Creative Group, a marketing and public relations agency, won three Silver ASTRA Awards from the New Jersey Communications, Advertising and Marketing Association.

Creative directors Matt Pilsner and Gail Rose accepted the awards at this year’s annual ASTRA Awards Ceremony at the Hopewell Valley Country Club.

Ananta won Silver Awards for Design/Advertising, Still Photography for The Prallsville Mills at Night, Excellence in Website Writing for Ananta Creative Group, and Multimedia Campaigns, Business-to-Consumer, for Dickson Development.

“We are especially proud to have been recognized for our work rebranding Dickson Development,” Rose said. “Richard Dickson is in his 45th year building and renovating homes in the Princeton area, and his team continues to produce absolutely stunning and innovative design work. It was rewarding to bring an already strong brand to the next level.”

Rose and her creative partner, photographer Matt Pilsner, began collaborating on select website projects more than three years ago. Their shared “hobby” quickly turned into a business with a steady flow of referrals.

“Things got busy very fast,” Rose said. “I think people were so interested in what we were doing because it was a little different, and the work was so highly customized. We are not a traditional agency, but we offer the full range of services, from web and print graphic design to social media consultation to paid digital marketing.”

Rose and Pilsner work with a team of eight consultants. “It keeps the work fresh and the experience of working with us personal,” Rose said. They named the company Ananta after the Sanskrit word meaning “endless.”

“There is no limit to what you can do when you are passionate and committed to something,” Rose said. “We are fortunate to be part of such a close-knit and vibrant business community as Princeton.”

For more information, visit anantacreatives.com.