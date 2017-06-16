The 101: Fund, which provides scholarships to Princeton High School graduates with financial need, held their annual awards ceremony Monday, June 12 at Princeton High School.

Elizabeth Hamblet, president of the 101: Fund, said the awards ceremony celebrates the award recipients who have worked hard to get into college, but need financial assistance to turn their dream into a reality.

“These are great kids who are enthusiastic about furthering their education,” Hamblet said. “Some have had to overcome many obstacles, but they have what it takes to succeed, and this community has shown that it cares about their future.”

Hamblet introduced each of the 22 awardees by giving a short narrative of their accomplishments during their time at Princeton High School, including glowing comments about them offered by their teachers and guidance counselors. The audience applauded loudly when each student’s future college was announced.

The 101: Fund has dispersed $125,000 in scholarships in 2017 for new and existing recipients. For more information about the 101: Fund, visit fund101.org.