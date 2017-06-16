The following open houses are scheduled to take place in Princeton on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18. Please contact the real estate agent before attending, and be sure to revisit this page every Friday evening for the complete list of open houses.
46 Sourland Hills Road
$825,000
Open House: Sunday
1 to 4 p.m.
Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty
Click here to view this listing!
102 Cherry Hill Road
$1,990,000
Open House: Saturday
1 to 4 p.m.
Click here to view this listing!
42 Christopher Drive
$1,499,000
Open House: Sunday
1 to 4 p.m.
Click here to view this listing!
343 Jefferson Road
$1,388,000
Open House: Saturday
1 to 4 p.m.
Click here to view this listing!
333 Ewing Street
$1,299,000
Open House: Sunday
1 to 4 p.m.
Click here to view this listing!
54 Talbot Lane
$1,075,000
Open House: Saturday
Noon to 3 p.m.
Click here to view this listing!