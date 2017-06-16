The following open houses are scheduled to take place in Princeton on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18. Please contact the real estate agent before attending, and be sure to revisit this page every Friday evening for the complete list of open houses.

46 Sourland Hills Road

$825,000

Open House: Sunday

Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty

102 Cherry Hill Road

$1,990,000

Open House: Saturday

1 to 4 p.m.

42 Christopher Drive

$1,499,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

343 Jefferson Road

$1,388,000

Open House: Saturday

1 to 4 p.m.

333 Ewing Street

$1,299,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

54 Talbot Lane

$1,075,000

Open House: Saturday

Noon to 3 p.m.

