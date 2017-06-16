A marathon bargaining session of the Lawrence Township Education Association and the Lawrence Board of Education negotiations teams produced a tentative settlement earlier this week.

The June 12 session was the two groups’ second meeting with a state-appointed mediator.

The current LTEA/Board of Education contract expires June 30. Specifics of the new agreement are not available for public disclosure at this time.

Next steps are for the LTEA to ratify the three-year contract and for the school board to approve the agreement.

The LTEA is the district’s largest of three unions. Its members include staff categories such as teachers, child study team members, custodians, buildings and grounds staff, secretaries, nurses and guidance counselors.

“We’re delighted to resolve these contractual issues in a way that benefits our entire community,” school board President Kevin Van Hise said.