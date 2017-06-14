Pouring wine and pouring metal for sculpture casting couldn’t be more different, but the West Windsor Arts Council will combine the two on Saturday, June 24 at the West Windsor Arts Center.

Offering an opportunity to learn what is hot right now in the world of wines—followed by the opportunity to learn about the hot molten metal sculpture process—the event will feature wine tastings, appetizers, cheese pairings and an artist talk by sculptor Kate Graves.

Originally from California, Graves has called New Jersey home since 1995 when she relocated in order to begin a sculpture apprenticeship at the Johnson Atelier in Trenton. Since then she has exhibited her work throughout the region, from the Trenton City Museum at Ellarslie to the D&R Greenway in Princeton.

In her talk, Graves will discuss her background and artistic projects, influences and the casting process.

Adam Goldenberg of CoolVines will present the wine tastings featuring five biodynamic wines.

The concept of Biodynamics started in the 1920’s with Austrian philosopher Rudolph Steiner. It is a holistic, homeopathic manner of farming that also includes viticulture. It is the oldest, anti-chemical agricultural movement that predates the creation of organic farming by about 20 years.

Appetizers will be provided by event sponsors Tre Piani and Bon Appetit.

This event is also a fundraiser for the West Windsor Arts Council’s spring fund drive. A portion of the ticket price and any other donations will be matched by WWAC’s anonymous donor.

Limited space is available, and guests must be at least 21 years old. The event will be held from 7 to 10 p.m., and admission is $50 for members and $60 for non-members. Register online at westwindsorarts.org.