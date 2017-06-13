Empower Yoga, a hot Vinyasa style yoga studio, recently opened its doors in the retail area of Campus Town in Ewing.

The studio offers classes for all skill levels, from beginner to advanced yogis. Owners Keri and Dan Mandell said the studio is dedicated to spreading the love of yoga to all in a safe, fun and encouraging way.

Their goal is to ensure newcomers to yoga don’t feel intimidated. Empower Yoga instructors ensure yoga is accessible to everyone by offering modifications of poses for beginners and advanced students.

Keri and Dan Mandell have been involved in the fitness industry for the last 15 years. Keri manages the daily operations, and prior to opening Empower Yoga, Keri built a following teaching yoga in Princeton. In addition to yoga, Keri is an avid marathoner, triathlete, Crossfit coach, Lululemon ambassador, Brooks running ambassador and writes fitness articles for yogaswole.com.

Empower Yoga is open seven days a week with classes in the morning, afternoon and evenings. The studio is offering several summer specials for clients, teachers and students. Visit empoweryoganj.com for class schedules, specials and more information about the studio and instructors.