Calling all baseball-lovers and history-buffs: the Historical Society of Princeton will present its annual 19th century “base ball” game on Saturday, June 24, starting at 11 a.m. at Greenway Meadows Park, 275 Rosedale Road, Princeton.

Part game, part show and part history lesson, the Flemington Neshanock and the Talbot Fairplays Base Ball Club of Maryland will play a competitive match of bare-handed baseball, wearing period uniforms and using rules from 1864 or 1873.

The event will also include a short lesson on the history of the game and a recitation of “Casey at the Bat” by Brad “Brooklyn” Shaw.

This year marks the 8th year the Historical Society of Princeton has sponsored this event. The event is free and open to all; spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

“It’s a fun event for the whole family,” said Eve Mandel, director of programs and visitor services. “You can see how the game evolved over time. The ‘ballists’ (players) answer questions about the rules, and sometimes ‘cranks’ (spectators) get a chance to play.”

For more information, visit princetonhistory.org.