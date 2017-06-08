Certified technicians will be in Lawrenceville this Saturday to inspect child car and booster seats for safety, correct usage and installation.

The child car seat checkup event will be held at the St. Lawrence Rehabilitation Center — located at 2381 Lawrenceville Road, Lawrenceville — on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

St. Lawrence Rehabilitation Center, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and the Lawrence Township Office of Emergency Management are sponsoring the event. Free activity books will also be given out to children in attendance.

Appointments are recommended and can be made by email at jmillner@slrc.org

or by calling Jane Millner at (609) 896-9500, Ext. 2215.