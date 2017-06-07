The Greenwood Ave. Farmers Market will reopen for its third season on Monday, offering Trenton-area residents healthy food options and health screenings throughout the summer.

The market—located at 427 Greenwood Avenue, behind the Trenton Transit Center—will be open every Monday through Oct. 23 from 1 to 6 p.m. with the exception of holidays.

The market will feature “Jersey Fresh” fruits and vegetables, tropical fruits, meat, eggs and bakery items. For the first time this year, the market will also offer seafood products, fruit smoothies and ready-to-eat meals from local food trucks.

Matching dollars will be provided for residents using SNAP, WIC and SFMNP vouchers. Health screenings, nutrition education, cooking demonstrations and live music will also be included in the weekly activities.

“We are excited to bring locally grown produce and health-related resources to our Trenton families for our third season,” Marissa Davis, project director for New Jersey Partnership for Healthy Kids-Trenton, said.

The Greenwood Ave. Farmers Market is among the few farmers market in New Jersey providing free summer meals for children ages 3 to 18 as part of the USDA Summer Feeding program. Healthy meals will be served to neighborhood children every Monday beginning July 10 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Last summer, nearly 75 children were served meals every week. “Our goal is to ensure once again our children don’t go hungry when the school year ends,” Sam Frisby, chief executive officer of the YMCA of Trenton, said.

The market also plans to host various special community events during the last Monday of each month, including Water Fest on July 31 and Aug. 28, Bike Fest on Sept. 25, and Fall Fest on Oct. 23.

Food vendors participating in the market:

Isles

Norz Hill Farm

Franca Bakery

Capitol City Farm

Local 130 Seafood

Juicin’ with Judy

The Feed Truck

Health service providers: