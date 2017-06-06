Ten years ago, Hamilton Township lost two soldiers serving in Iraq within a six-month period. Now, the community is coming together to honor their lives.

Military police officer Eric Wilkus died from non-combat injuries on Christmas Day 2006. Six months later, Army Sgt. Eric Snell also lost his life in Iraq.

On June 17 — almost ten years to the day of Snell’s death — the soldiers’ hometown will honor their sacrifice at the Snell & Wilkus Memorial Park. The park, formally known as Shady Brook Park, was dedicated to the Hamilton High West alumni in 2007.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and will feature participation and presentations by the Marine Corp. League-Trenton Detachment Color Guard, the Hamilton Township Patriotic Committee, local clergy, a Hamilton High West student vocalist, and members of the fallen soldiers’ families.

“These two soldiers lost their lives for the sake of our community and our nation,” Mayor Kelly Yaede said. “And it is important that we help remember their sacrifices, as well as those made by other Hamiltonians who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms.”

Two other fallen Hamilton soldiers — Army Sgt. Keith Buzinski and Army 1st Lt. Omar Vazquez — will also be honored by the township during the ceremony. Hamilton officials will honor the two soldiers, who both died in 2011, with the installation of memorial park benches inside Snell & Wilkus Memorial Park. The benches will be unveiled during the ceremony.

Hamilton officials are currently working on another project to honor the legacy of every Hamiltonian who lost their lives while serving their country at Veterans Park. To date, the Hamilton Township Patriotic Committee has confirmed that 86 Hamiltonians have lost their lives while fighting for their country, dating back to the Civil War.