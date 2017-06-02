The following open houses are scheduled to take place in Princeton on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4. Please contact the real estate agent before attending, and be sure to revisit this page every Friday evening for the complete list of open houses.
22 Paul Robeson Place
$1,825,000
Open House: Saturday
Noon to 2 p.m.
Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty
Click here to view this listing!
108 Greenway Terrace
$1,200,000
Open House: Sunday
1 to 4 p.m.
Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty
Click here to view this listing!
21 Battle Road
$999,000
Open House: Sunday
Noon to 2 p.m.
Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty
Click here to view this listing!
361 Nassau Street
$895,000
Open House: Sunday
Noon to 2 p.m.
Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty
Click here to view this listing!
7 Locust Lane
$829,000
Open House: Sunday
Noon to 2 p.m.
Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty
Click here to view this listing!
502 Cherry Valley Road
$1,550,000
Open House: Saturday
1 to 4 p.m.
Click here to view this listing!
56 Finley Road
$1,429,000
Open House: Sunday
1 to 4 p.m.
Click here to view this listing!
343 Jefferson Road
$1,388,000
Open House: Sunday
1 to 4 p.m.
Click here to view this listing!
333 Ewing Street
$1,329,000
Open House: Sunday
1 to 4 p.m.
Click here to view this listing!
630 Prospect Avenue
$1,200,000
Open House: Sunday
1 to 4 p.m.
Click here to view this listing!
126 Clover Lane
$1,190,000
Open House: Sunday
1 to 4 p.m.
Click here to view this listing!
54 Talbot Lane
$1,140,000
Open House: Sunday
1 to 4 p.m.
Click here to view this listing!
220 John Street
$560,000
Open House: Saturday and Sunday
1 to 4 p.m.
Click here to view this listing!