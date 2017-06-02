The following open houses are scheduled to take place in Princeton on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4. Please contact the real estate agent before attending, and be sure to revisit this page every Friday evening for the complete list of open houses.

22 Paul Robeson Place

$1,825,000

Open House: Saturday

Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty

108 Greenway Terrace

$1,200,000

Open House: Sunday

Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty

21 Battle Road

$999,000

Open House: Sunday

Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty

361 Nassau Street

$895,000

Open House: Sunday

Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty

7 Locust Lane

$829,000

Open House: Sunday

Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty

502 Cherry Valley Road

$1,550,000

Open House: Saturday

1 to 4 p.m.

56 Finley Road

$1,429,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

343 Jefferson Road

$1,388,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

333 Ewing Street

$1,329,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

630 Prospect Avenue

$1,200,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

126 Clover Lane

$1,190,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

54 Talbot Lane

$1,140,000

Open House: Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

220 John Street

$560,000

Open House: Saturday and Sunday

1 to 4 p.m.

