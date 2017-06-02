Several Hamilton businesses along Route 33 were burglarized on Wednesday night, according to a statement from the Hamilton Police Division.

Police said the suspects targeted eight stores on Route 33 and were able to break into six, stealing more than $1,900. The suspects allegedly stole $1,000 from Saladworks, $400 from the UPS Store, $250 from Fantastic Sams, $200 from Mr. China, and $80 from Donuts Time.

The suspects also broke into the Exxon gas station, but police said it is unknown if anything was stolen.

The suspects attempted to break into Domino’s Pizza and Mercer Cleaners, but they were unable to get inside, according to the statement from police.

Police said the suspects forced their way into the buildings by prying open the doors, and they damaged several items once inside.

Police described the two suspects as being of medium build. Police said one suspect was wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt, light colored pants, sneakers and a mask. The second suspect was wearing a dark sweatshirt, pants and boots. They did not provide further detail about the two suspects.

Anyone who may have additional information regarding these burglaries is asked to contact Det. Salvatore Vaccaro at (609) 689-5825, Det. Scott Marshall at (609) 689-5823, or the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at (609) 581-4008.