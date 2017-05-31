This story was originally published in the June 2017 Princeton Echo.

Look good & feel good at new downtown shops

Sante Integrative Pharmacy has opened its doors at 200 Nassau Street — the longtime home of Morris Maple & Sons paint shop and just down the street from the CVS at 172 Nassau.

Co-owner Chris Castagna, a pharmacist who also owns Pennington Apothecary and Quakerbridge Pharmacy, employs a staff of specialists including nutritionists, naturopaths, homeopaths, herbalists, and skincare experts to help customers navigate the store’s offerings in skincare, herbal, homeopathic formulas, vitamins, supplements, natural foods, and products for the home. Sante is also a full-service prescription and compounding pharmacy.

Sante Integrative Pharmacy, 200 Nassau Street. Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 609-921-8820 or www.santeintegrativepharmacy.com.

Another recent addition to the personal care offerings in downtown Prince­ton is M.A.C. Cosmetics, which opened in March at 11 Palmer Square West. The Princeton location is M.A.C.’s sixth stand-alone store. 609-921-2413 or www.maccosmetics.com.

Changes at Princeton Shopping Center

Edens, the management company for Princeton Shopping Center, has made extensive cosmetic updates at the Harrison Street property, but the retail and dining landscape is also changing.

Recently arrived is the Papery, which took the spot long occupied by Jordan’s stationery store. The store, which also carries stationery in addition to jewelry and accessories, had previously been located on Hulfish Street.

A recent departure on the retail side is Ten Thousand Villages, which closed its doors on May 20. The non-profit chain, which sold hand-crafted and fair-trade merchandise to benefit small businesses and charitable programs in developing countries, announced at the beginning of the year that it would be closing 12 stores. Merchandise is available online at www.tenthousandvillages.com.

Also gone from the shopping center— and from its other locations — is the Taco Truck, which opened in the space once occupied by the Learning Express toy store in December, 2014. No word yet on what will take its spot, but Chop’t, a fast casual salad chain, is expected to open soon in the spot next to the Verizon store.

Meanwhile, Main Street Bistro — a dining fixture since 1984 — may be on the move. A site plan on Edens’ website marks the restaurant’s space as “future available.” Phone calls and e-mails to Edens as well as the Fenwick Hospitality Group, which owns Main Street, were not returned by press time.