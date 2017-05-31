The following listings of residential home sales, which closed between March 1 and April 30, 2017, are based on public records and tax files. The number in parentheses after the closing price indicates the amount it was above or below the original listing price.

23 Armour Road. Seller: Michael & Judith Berger. Buyer: Udi Ofer & Kacy Wiggum. 5 bedrooms, 4/2 baths. Two-story contemporary house on 100 by 275 feet lot. $1,199,000.

69 Birch Avenue. Seller: Theresa & Vicente Osorio. Buyer: Ridwan Ridwan & Madeline Teh. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Two-story Cape in Witherspoon-Jackson neighborhood. $450,000 (-$49,000).

166 Cedar Lane. Seller: Estate of Jean Brown. Buyer: Ximena Skovron & Vlad Metelkin. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Two-story Traditional-style house in Riverside neighborhood. $725,000 (-$104,000).

71 David Brearley Court. Seller: Reza Alipour & Soulmaz Khojasteh. Buyer: Keming & Nikie Shi. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Townhouse in Griggs Farm. $365,000 (+$26,000).

49 Dorann Avenue. Seller: Robert & Amy Zagoria. Buyer: Anna Gavrilova & Alexei Korennykh. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Two-story Colonial. $864,000 (-$1,000).

54 Russell Road. Seller: Estate of Venjatesan Perry. Buyer: Jarrad Michalesko. Colonial, on 1.7-acre lot. $907,500 (-$42,500).

32 Governors Lane. Seller: Peter Lewis IV & Agnes Poltorak-Lewis. Buyer: Ashinne. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Two-story Colonial in Governors Lane. $750,000 (-$30,000).

14 Harris Road. Seller: Grosso Homes LLC. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. New construction, three-story attached twin. $839,000.

6 Haslet Avenue. Seller: Gregory & Paula Lutz. Buyer: Torsten & Katrin Bernewitz. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Two-story Colonial near Institute. $2,141,667 (-$137,333).

148 Herrontown Road. Seller: Hui Chang & Soon Boon Kim. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. Traditional-style bi-level. $690,000 (-$30,000).

172 Hunt Drive. Seller: Martin J Brophy Trust. Buyer: Kim Swann & Richard Marlink. 5 bedrooms, 4/2 baths. One-story Cape off Great Road. $1,490,000 (-$105,000).

652 Kingston Road. Seller: Salvatore Pitts. Buyer: Julia & Michael Rotenberg. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. 1.5-story Cape on 160 by 170 feet lot. $612,500 (+$12,500).

85 Leabrook Lane. Seller: James & Joan Rowan. Buyer: Federico Marcon & Elisa Dossena. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Two-story Colonial. $975,000.

33 Maidenhead Road. Seller: Doreen Black-Rockstrom. Buyer: Filiz & Alpago Kursat. 2 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Townhouse in Fieldwood Manors. $640,000 (+$5,000).

67 Marion Road East. Seller: Jeanette Timmons. Buyer: Marc & Valerie Kamin. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms. New construction replacing teardown. $1,510,000.

12 Rollingmead Street. Seller: Garey & Tell Investments LLC. Buyer: James & Renee Hulsmann. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. New construction replacing teardown. $1,085,000 (-$110,000).

59 Shadybrook Lane. Seller: Henry Redel & Levin Dalya. Buyer: Baba Dorairaj & Kamayini Kaul. 5 bedrooms, 4 baths. Nearly new Colonial. $1,500,000 (-$75,000).

11 Westcott Road. Seller: Jason & Noelle Ridings. Buyer: Kathleen Donnelly & Gad Soffer. 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths. Two-story Colonial in Western section. $1,695,000 (-$104,000).

38 McComb Road. Seller: Muriel Schmidt. Buyer: Kuan Zhang & Xin Ning. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Townhouse in Campbell Woods. $575,000 (+$26,000).

170 Neil Court. Seller: Bogis Property Management LLC. Buyer: Yanghong Zhou. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Townhouse in Washington Oaks. $595,000.