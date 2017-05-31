From careers in STEM to marketing and law, Ewing High School’s Top 10 academically ranked seniors are pursuing a diversity of different fields of study when they head off to college later this year.

Each of the students, who are ranked in the Top 10 based on their GPAs, filled out a questionnaire detailing future plans and reflecting on their time in high school.

All but two of the students will be attending schools on the east coast—Skidmore College, The King’s College, University of Rochester, University of Pittsburgh, University of South Carolina, Columbia, Wesleyan University, Washington and Lee University and High Point University.

The two others will be attending the University of Colorado, Boulder, and Purdue University.

The students will be studying a diversity of majors, including biology, business, engineering, environmental science, exercise science, government, mathematics, molecular biology, neuroscience and psychology.

The Top 10 students will graduate — along with the rest of the Class of 2017 — on Thursday, June 22, at Sun National Bank Center in Trenton. The event will start at 7 p.m. and go to 11 p.m.