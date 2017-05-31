From careers in STEM to marketing and law, Ewing High School’s Top 10 academically ranked seniors are pursuing a diversity of different fields of study when they head off to college later this year.
Each of the students, who are ranked in the Top 10 based on their GPAs, filled out a questionnaire detailing future plans and reflecting on their time in high school.
All but two of the students will be attending schools on the east coast—Skidmore College, The King’s College, University of Rochester, University of Pittsburgh, University of South Carolina, Columbia, Wesleyan University, Washington and Lee University and High Point University.
The two others will be attending the University of Colorado, Boulder, and Purdue University.
The students will be studying a diversity of majors, including biology, business, engineering, environmental science, exercise science, government, mathematics, molecular biology, neuroscience and psychology.
The Top 10 students will graduate — along with the rest of the Class of 2017 — on Thursday, June 22, at Sun National Bank Center in Trenton. The event will start at 7 p.m. and go to 11 p.m.
1Olivia Czelusniak
Skidmore College (exercise science and neuroscience)
Undecided (physical therapy, biomechanics or neuroscience research)
Rank: 1, GPA: 4.60
Planned college activities: Swim team, Quidditch Club, Yoga Club, Cabaret Troupe and Benef-Action (community service).
EHS clubs and sports: Swimming, Key Club, National Honor Society.
Favorite memory: “My entire senior year (best year of high school yet).”
Memorable quote: “What we achieve inwardly will change outer reality.” –Plutarch
2Annabel Hutchinson
The King’s College (media, culture, and the arts)
Fashion (magazine editing or brand management)
Rank: 2, GPA: 4.53
Planned college activities: Student ministry and community service
EHS clubs and sports: Fall and winter cheerleading, marching/concert band, peer leadership, National Honor Society.
Favorite memory: “Being a varsity cheerleader for the football team, and girls’ and boys’ basketball. Friday night football games under the lights. Despite how freezing we were, and whether we were winning or losing, I loved being there with my friends, supporting the team alongside the student body.”
Memorable Quote: “Life is a party. Dress like it.” –Audrey Hepburn
3Alexis Pope
University of Rochester (neuroscience and business)
Undecided (STEM field)
Rank: 3, GPA: 4.51
Planned college activities: Softball, Ski Club, intramurals.
EHS clubs and sports: Softball, field hockey, Key Club, Student Council, National Honor Society.
Favorite memory: “Winning the sectionals in softball my senior year/beating Hopewell in the MCTs for field hockey. When Danielle hit me in the throat with a frisbee in gym class.”
Memorable quote: “Throw your heart over the fence and the ball will go with it.”
4Katie Pischel
Purdue University (engineering)
Disney Imagineer or amusement park engineer
Rank: 4, GPA: 4.47
Planned college activities: Theme Park Engineering and Design, Disney Appreciation Club, religious and service organizations.
EHS clubs and sports: Rotary Interact, Marching Band, tennis, cross country, winter track, spring track.
Favorite memory: “The trip the music program took my freshman year. I went to Disney World with a group of fellow students and really enjoyed the experience. I also got to designthe trip T-shirt that year.”
Memorable Quote: “All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.” –Walt Disney
5Caroline Unger
U. of Pittsburgh (molecular biology)
Doctor
Rank 6, GPA: 4.45
Planned college activities: Club or intramural lacrosse, student government, science and medical-based organizations.
EHS clubs and sports: Student council, Key Club, Project Unify, lacrosse, soccer.
Favorite memory: Spending time after school with our athletic trainer, Mr. Csillan. He has taught me a lot about his job and let me observe his treatment with various athletes. It really game me an idea of where I see myself in the future.”
Memorable quote: “The sun will still rise tomorrow.”
6Dylan Springett
U. of South Carolina, Columbia (mathematics with an actuarial science focus)
Actuary
Rank 6, GPA: 4.45
Planned college activities: Club golf, Capstone Scholars, College Republicans.
EHS clubs and sports: Key Club, National Honor Society, Activities Council, golf team.
Favorite memory: “Going to the basketball games. Nothing beats all the Friday nights I spent standing in the Wandishin Wackos section cheering our team. The program that Coach Dearden runs has remained strong and it has been a joy to watch their success.
Memorable quote: “The most rewarding things you do in life are often the ones that look like they cannot be done.” –Arnold Palmer
7Danielle Rinaldi
Wesleyan U. (government and psychology)
Public Service
Rank: 7, GPA: 4.42
Planned college activities: Softball, intramural volleyball and dodgeball.
EHS clubs and sports: Softball, soccer, Sports Medicine Club, National Honor Society.
Favorite memory: “Going to Florida with the softball team every year and being a Wacko.”
Memorable Quote: “The best preparation for tomorrow is doing your best today.” – H. Jackson Brown, Jr.
8Rebecca Coulton
U. of Colorado, Boulder (environmental science)
Environmental conservationist or lawyer
Rank: 8, GPA: 4.36
EHS clubs and sports: Soccer, swimming, lacrosse, Student Council, Key Club, Italian Club, National Honor Society.
Favorite memory: “Joining the girls’ lacrosse team my freshman year, which led me to meeting some of my best friends.”
Memorable Quote: “I have no idea how people function without near-constant internal chaos. I’d lose my mind.” –Dave Eggers.
9Victoria Seymour
Washington and Lee U. (business administration)
Marketing or teacher
Rank: 9, GPA: 4.34
Planned college activities: Club tennis and volleyball, choir, an a capella group, community service, a sorority, the newspaper or literary magazine and the Outing Club.
EHS clubs and sports: Key Club, Newspaper Club, tennis, Mastersingers, Student Council, Math League, National Honor Society.
Favorite memory: “Playing on the varsity tennis team, singing in the Mastersingers and service and the vice president of the Key Club. Through these extracurriculars, I have found a new passion in tennis, strengthened my love for singing, and learned the true meaning of community service. The bonds I have made with my coaches/advisors ad fellow members are irreplaceable and have impacted me in a very positive way, giving me so many happy memories”
Memorable Quote: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you make them feel.” –Maya Angelou
10Raquel Sparano
High Point U. (biology)
Health profession
Rank: 10, GPA: 4.29
Planned college activities: Club field hockey, intramural bowling, a sorority, Volunteer Center, Habitat For Humanity, Health Occupation Students of America, Biology Majors Club.
EHS clubs and sports: Field hockey, bowling, Key Club.
Favorite memory: “Being the captain of an undefeated bowling team.”
Memorable Quote: “You will have failures in your life, but it is what you do during these valleys that will determine the heights of your peaks.”–Rahm Emanuel