Ewing Class of 2020 holds chili cookoff By Mercerspace - May 31, 2017

EHS senior Katie Pischel, whose sister, Kyla, is in the Class of 2020, serves up a spoonful. (Photo by Martin Griff.)

Ewing High School Culinary Arts teacher and chili judge John Kocubinski's daughters Molly, 8, Kelly, 5, and Kate, 7. (Photo by Martin Griff.)

John Leaming, left, tastes some chili. (Photo by Martin Griff.)

Angel Lima a member of the Class of 2020, fills his sample cup. (Photo by Martin Griff.)

The Ewing High School 2020 Parent Group held a Chili Cook Off on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at the Ewing Senior and Community Center to raise funds for the class' post prom party. Above are some photos from the event.