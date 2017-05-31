The Ewing Art Commission and Art Has No Boundaries will feature the digital photographic work of Abelardo Montaño in June at the municipal building.

Born in Hermosillo Sonora, Mexico in 1960, Abelardo became a licensed architect in 1985. Subsequently, he moved to New Jersey where he established his permanent residence.

Montaño has been practicing architecture since he arrived to the U.S. Among his most notable projects is the Charles H. Bullock Elementary School in Montclair, where he designed the facades and the main lobby, which included the interior lighting fixtures and the terrazzo floor at the main lobby, where he used the Fibonacci Ratio as the base of his design.

Montaño has also been an avid photographer throughout his life. In 2014, he began experimenting with the digital manipulation of his photography and drawings.

“With the use of composition, color and texture the intention behind my work is to create an image that is unique, visually pleasant and that challenges the perception of digital art,” said Montaño.

Montaño’s art has been shown at Art All Night and Art All Day in Trenton. His piece “Iguanas Ranas” received the Best in Show mix media category award by the Ellarslie Trenton Museum during their 2015 Open 32 juried exhibition.

Three of his pieces, inspired by the life of Paul Robeson, were selected by the Ellarslie Trenton Museum and are now part of its “Against all Odds” exhibition.

His first solo exhibition titled “Evolution” was held last November and December at ArtWorks.

Most recently, his work appeared in the opening credits of the movies “Casement,” “Goya” and “Joan of Arc” by Frederick Olessi. His work was also used by the Princeton Community TV for the advertisement of the movies. He continues to partner with Olessi and his work is expected to be showcased in two additional upcoming movies.

Montaño said that he remains focused on curating his photographs and artwork in preparation for future shows, including his first international exhibits in México and Spain.

He sees himself in the coming years ‘continuing with the exploration of new techniques and creating larger, more significant pieces and “getting closer to my goal of retiring and opening my own Art Gallery in Spain.”

For more information about Montaño’s work visit abelardomontano.net.