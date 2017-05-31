In celebration of Mercer County residents’ many ethnicities and countries of origin, the County will present the seventh annual Cultural Festival and Food Truck Rally on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Mercer County Park in West Windsor.

The festival, to be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., will celebrate diverse cultures through live music and traditional dance performances, food trucks and biergarten, art demonstrations, heritage crafters, American Indians with handmade tepees, and pony rides and other activities for children.

The entertainment schedule is as follows:

Cultural Bands

Noon – Gruppo Nostra, Italian

1:30 p.m. – Spooky Handy Trio, Americana

2:45 p.m. – Polkadelphia, Polish

4:15 p.m. – Angel Rios and his Orchestra, Puerto Rican

6 p.m. – Combo Latino, Latin

Dance Performances

12:45 p.m. – Egun Omode, African

1:15 p.m. – Trenton Terpsichorians, Hellenic Dance

2:15 p.m. – Shen Yun, Chinese Lion Dancers

2:30 p.m. – Janosik Polish Dance, Polish

3:30 p.m. – Nos Pes de Ouro, Brazilian and Capoeira

4 p.m. – Janosik Polish Dancers

5 p.m. – Shishya School, Indian dance

6:15 p.m. – Lisa Botalico Fiesta Flamenca, Spanish and Latin American

Admission and parking are free. For more information, call the Mercer County Division of Culture and Heritage at (609) 278-2712 or e-mail culturalfestival@mercercounty.org.