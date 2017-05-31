Residents can learn more about water conservation and how to harvest rainwater from your roof and divert it for on-site usage in the landscape.

The Ewing Green Team, in partnership with the AmeriCorps New Jersey Watershed Ambassador Andrew Garcia, will teach area residents how to build a rain barrel at a workshop on Saturday, June 3.

There is a $10 fee for the program, which takes place from 9 a.m. to Noon at the Ewing Senior Community Center.

“Installation of rain barrels in your yard will enable you to take an active role in reducing flooding and pollution in local waterways,” said a Ewing Green Team press release.

People can install rain barrels under their gutter’s downspout to harvest rain water from their roofs.

Each rain barrel holds approximately 50 gallons. People can install them singly, or hook them up in tandem to reserve even more water.

They can then use the water to save money and save water when they irrigate their gardens with it during times of low rain.

For anyone who misses the workshop, rain barrels are also sold at local garden centers for approximately $100.

For more information on the workshop, email ewinggreenteam@gmail.com or call Joanne at 883-0862.

***

The next installment of the Green Team’s Environmental Insights Series will be held at the Wednesday, June 28 meeting.

The evening will feature a presentation about water issues. Stony Brook-Millstone Watershed Association representatives Ed DiFiglia, municipal policy specialist and Brittany Musolino, the River-Friendly coordinator, will speak about the Watershed’s River Friendly program.

Charlie Maack, recently retired bureau chief from the state Department of Environmental Protection Hazardous Waste Compliance and Enforcement Bureau will speak about the DEP’s work enforcing water quality for state residents.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the ESCC community room.