This article was originally published in the June 2017 Princeton Echo.



Fine arts photographer Wiebke Martens and museum education consultant Jennifer Jang have collaborated to create “Discovering Princeton: A Photographic Guide with Five Walking Tours.” The authors, both Princeton residents, appear at Labyrinth Books on Tuesday, June 13, at 6 p.m. for a talk and slideshow about their book followed by a walk on the Princeton University campus.

“What inspired us to write about Princeton?” ask Martens and Jang in their introduction. “Much ink has been spilled about this idyllic college town. But surprisingly there are no guide books that cover both ‘town and gown’ and offer an overview of the myriad attractions in the Princeton area. And so we joined up, a historian and a photographer, both residents, to create a photographic guide. This journey has compelled us to traverse Princeton, in every season and at every time of day, to take the many images included in this book. We hope they will spark your interest and imagination and encourage you to explore the town and its environs.”

The five walks take readers through the historic northern portion of the Princeton University campus and the more modern additions to it; around downtown Prince­ton; past historic homes in the Mercer Hill neighborhood inhabited by the likes of Albert Einstein and Richard Stockton; and from Princeton Theological Seminary to the Institute for Advanced Study.

Each walk is illustrated with a map, numerous photos, history lessons, and information about the landmarks along the way. The book also includes information on other attractions in and near Princeton.

Discovering Princeton: A Photographic Guide with Five Walking Tours, published by Schiffer Publishing, $24.99.