Mercer County Police Departments, in partnership with Womanspace, Inc., are currently accepting applications for volunteers to become members of the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Victim Response Teams.

The team members will work in conjunction with the police to provide support, information and referral at the time of a domestic violence or sexual assault crisis.

Team members will be contacted by Womanspace personnel and respond to various mercer county police headquarters to meet with victims. They will provide information and support in order to assist victims in making educated decisions that positively effect individual and family conditions.

In 2016, DVVRT volunteers responded 539 times to speak with domestic violence victims, providing referral counseling and emotional support to 550 people. In that same year, 68 people were supported by the Sexual Assault Support Services Advocate Team.

Training for the Domestic Violence Victim Response Team and Sexual Assault Response Team is scheduled to begin March 1. Team members will receive extensive specialized training on such topics as the law, sensitivity to the needs of victims and their children, and how to provide swift, safe and appropriate responses at a very critical time for families.

The March training will take place at Rider University, on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings. Each volunteer must complete 80 hours of training to become an advocate. The training will conclude in May 2017 with a graduation ceremony.

Womanspace will be accepting applications from prospective volunteers who meet the following minimum requirements:

Must be 18 years of age or older

Possess a valid driver’s license and available transportation

No criminal record history, applicants must submit information for a background check and interview

Attend mandatory training and attend monthly meetings

Ability to communicate well with others and be sensitive to victims’ feelings

Bilingual individuals and persons fluent in American Sign Language are encouraged to participate

Any person interested in applying as a volunteer should contact the Domestic Violence Response Team Coordinator Heidi Mueller as soon as possible, at (609) 394-0136. Applications must be received by Feb. 1. For further information contact Heidi Mueller of Womanspace at dvvrt@womanspace.org or Alison Daks sass@womanspace.org (609) 394-0136.