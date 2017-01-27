1. Princeton Public Library’s SOUP-er Bowl
Escape the cold winter with some warm comfort food at Princeton Public Library on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m.
A panel of local chefs will be at the library to share tips to make the best homemade soup. Each chef will share samples of one of their soups and discuss the cooking process.
Confirmed chefs include Phensri Francis of Fantastic Thai Cuisine, Vance Slocum of Mrs. G’s Appliance Chef, Alex Levine of the Whole Earth Center, Evan Blomgren of The Rocky Hill Inn and Chef Niko J. Smith of Princeton Soup and Sandwich Company.
The library is also encouraging members of the community to share their own soup recipes online at bit.ly/PPLsouperbowl. All the recipes will be compiled into an online community cookbook.
2. An ‘Unnecessary Farce’ at Kelsey Theatre
What do two cops, three crooks, eight doors, and a kilt-wearing killer have in common? They’re the moving parts in Unnecessary Farce, to be presented by The Pennington Players at Mercer County Community College’s Kelsey Theatre at 8 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
This classic farce, which features slapstick and pratfalls galore, pairs with a contemporary American plot. In a hotel room, an embezzling mayor is supposed to meet with his new accountant. In the room next door, two undercover cops are supposed to catch the meeting on videotape. But there’s some confusion as to who’s in which room, who’s watching the video, who’s taken the money, who’s hired a hit man, and why the accountant keeps taking off her clothes.
Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $14 for students and children. Tickets are available online or by calling the Kelsey Theatre Box Office at (609) 570-3333. Kelsey Theatre is located at 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor.
3. Wassailing the apple trees at Terhune Orchards
Celebrate an ancient British tradition of wassailing the apple trees to protect them from harm at Terhune Orchards on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Wassailing the apple trees was popular in the cider-making regions of southern and western England, where people would gather around apple trees and sing traditional songs.
Terhune Orchards will recreate this tradition with singing, dancing and playing of primitive instruments, and toasts of hot cider. Participants can also place gifts of cider-soaked bread in the tree branches while chanting the lively words of praise and New Year.
Terhune Orchards is located at 330 Cold Soil Road, Lawrence. For more information visit their website.
4. Grounds for Sculpture Tots on Tour
On Saturday at 11 a.m. and again at 1 p.m., families can head to Grounds for Sculpture to listen to a story, explore the grounds and make winter-themed collages in hands-on workshops designed for 3 to 5-year olds.
The lessons are tied into the current exhibits, and the instructor for this month’s session is Joslyn Johnson.
Grounds for Sculpture is located at 80 Sculptors Way, Hamilton. For more information, visit their website.
5. An overview of recent projects in Trenton
The 1719 William Trent House Museum is hosting a lecture about Trenton’s history and future on Saturday at 1 p.m. The museum is located at located at 15 Market Street, Trenton.
John Hatch, of Clarke Caton Hintz, will present an overview of changes that have occurred to Trenton’s urban form over the last 80 years, as well as recent projects that seek to re-knit the city.
Admission is $10 and includes a tour of the museum. For more information, visit their website.