1. Princeton Public Library’s SOUP-er Bowl

Escape the cold winter with some warm comfort food at Princeton Public Library on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m.

A panel of local chefs will be at the library to share tips to make the best homemade soup. Each chef will share samples of one of their soups and discuss the cooking process.

Confirmed chefs include Phensri Francis of Fantastic Thai Cuisine, Vance Slocum of Mrs. G’s Appliance Chef, Alex Levine of the Whole Earth Center, Evan Blomgren of The Rocky Hill Inn and Chef Niko J. Smith of Princeton Soup and Sandwich Company.

The library is also encouraging members of the community to share their own soup recipes online at bit.ly/PPLsouperbowl. All the recipes will be compiled into an online community cookbook.