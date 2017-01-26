Terhune Orchards is celebrating Valentine’s Day throughout February with their favorite couple, wine and chocolate.

On the weekend prior to Valentine’s Day, Feb. 11 and Feb. 13 from noon to 5 p.m, Terhune Orchards Vineyard and Winery will join other wineries across the state for the Garden State Wine Growers Association’s Wine and Chocolate Wine Trail Weekend.

Organizers said the turnout for last year’s Wine and Chocolate Wine Trail Weekend was so strong they decided to keep the wine flowing into weekend after Valentine’s Day. More wine and chocolate events will be held Saturday, Feb, 18 and Sunday, Feb.19 from noon to 5 p.m.

For both weekends, the vineyard will collaborate with Carol’s Creative Chocolatez, a local artisan chocolate maker specializing in single-origin chocolates. They will pair their chocolate and wines from Terhune Orchards Vineyard and Winery.

The tasting weekends will include a tasting of five Terhune Orchards wines paired with a box of Carol’s chocolates and a souvenir glass for $15.

Terhune Orchard’s bakery will be also creating an assortment of homemade chocolate treats for the weekend. Terhune Orchards is located at 330 Cold Soil Rd., Lawrence. For more information, visit their website.