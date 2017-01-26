You’ll see a lot of red in Hamilton on Friday, Feb. 3.

Hamilton Township will be going red to help promote awareness for women’s heart health.

On Feb. 3, Hamilton Township Municipal Government employees will be wearing red to help bring attention to issues surrounding women’s heart health. Beginning that evening and continuing throughout the weekend, the Township Municipal Building, Health Division Building, as well as two of the Township’s historic homes—The Grafton House and The Sayen House—will be illuminated in the color red.

According to the American Heart Association—which started the Go Red initiative in 2004 to help dispel the common misconception that heart disease only affected older men—heart disease and stroke account for 1 in 3 deaths among women each year. According to their stats, heart disease accounts for more deaths among women than all forms of cancer combined.

However, according to the American Heart Association, 80 percent of cardiac or stroke events may be able to be prevented with the help of education and action.

“As someone who previously worked for the American Cancer Society, I find it to be a very sobering statistic that heart disease and stroke account for more deaths among women than all forms of cancer combined,” Mayor Kelly Yaede said. “I think it shows exactly why our community and our country need to continue to increase awareness about this important health issue.”

The American Heart Association reports that testing for risk factors, such as tests for blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and body mass index can help identify risks for heart disease. By working with the help of your healthcare provider to treat, manage or control these and other heart disease risk factors, can help to lower individuals’ risks. To learn more, visit goredforwomen.org.