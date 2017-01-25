The Plainsboro Public Library will be celebrating the Year of the Rooster on Saturday, Feb. 4, from noon to 4:30 p.m. with traditional Chinese arts, crafts, food, dances, games and lantern riddles.

The art reception for artist Zuimeng Cao, who brings an exciting collection of Chinese traditional paintings depicting landscapes, ice and snow, flora and fauna and portraits, will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Cao will speak of his technique and art theory. The exhibition is available for viewing in the library’s art gallery through Feb. 23.

At 1:45 p.m., the library will welcome in the new year with a joyful dragon dance performed by the Huaxia Chinese School at Plainsboro’s Dragon Dance Team, a traditional staple of the Chinese New Year celebration.

Once the dragon dance draws to a close, the doors to the Community Room will open to the beating of drums, signaling the beginning of performances. Performances include music by the Flowers and Youth string ensemble, traditional dances performed by the Berwin Art Education Center and by High School South, a heart-thumping martial arts performance by the Zhao Changjun Wushu Team from Huaxia Chinese School, and a play depicting an act from “Journey to the West” by students from Yinghua International School.

Demonstration tables will become available from 2 to 4 p.m., with hands-on demonstrations of Chinese knotting, fun games and prizes hosted by the Plainsboro branches of Indus American Bank and the First Constitution Bank, beautiful displays of Chinese brush painting and calligraphy by our talented local artists, and calligraphy stations where visitors will be guided through writing simple characters of Chinese calligraphy on their own.

The event is free, and all are welcome to join the library in greeting the Lunar New Year.

For the full schedule of events, and/or directions to the library, call (609) 275-2897 or check the website at www.lmxac.org. The library is located at 9 Van Doren Street, Plainsboro.