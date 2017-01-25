Calling local artists!

Artists aged 18 or older who live, work or attend school in Mercer County are invited to submit art for consideration for the Mercer County Artists 2017 exhibition at The Gallery at Mercer County Community College.

Submission and jurying take place on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The MCCC Gallery is located on the college’s West Windsor campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.

Artists may enter up to two original works completed since February 2016 in any media except photography. Drop-off is between 9:30 a.m. and noon. Works that are not accepted for the show should be picked up between 3:30 and 5 p.m.

The juror for the show is Philadelphia artist Douglas Witmer. A member and curator of the artist-run gallery Tiger Strikes Asteroid, Witmer’s work has been the subject of numerous exhibitions internationally. In 2011 an exhibition spanning a decade of his work was mounted at the Cornell Fine Arts Museum.

An opening reception will take place Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. Representatives from the college, the Mercer County Cultural and Heritage Commission, and the West Windsor Arts Council will be on hand to announce more than $1,500 in prizes, including the Blick Best in Show award, plus multiple Purchase Awards from the Mercer County Cultural and Heritage Commission. Artwork selected for Purchase Awards will become part of the county’s permanent collection.

For more information and a full prospectus, visit www.mccc.edu/gallery or call (609) 570-3589.