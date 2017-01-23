1 of 11

Thousands of people headed to Trenton on Saturday, Jan. 21 to participate in the Women’s March on New Jersey, a sister march of the Women’s March on Washington.

Event organizers told NJ.com that roughly 6,000 people gathered in Trenton to send a message to the state and federal government that they expect their civil and human rights to be upheld and protected.

Sisters marches and protests were held on all seven continents as roughly 500,000 people marched through Washington D.C.

New Jersey’s march began at the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial in Trenton. After hearing speakers, women, men and children marched a half mile to the State House to take a People’s Pledge and hear a call-to-action.

“This march is about recognizing the strength that lies in our diverse communities and the empowerment that comes with setting aside differences for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health and our families here in New Jersey,” said Elizabeth Meyer, founder of the Women’s March on New Jersey, “We want to move forward, not backwards. Human decency has been tossed aside. A gauntlet has been thrown down and we are here to answer the call.”