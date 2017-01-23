The bridge connecting the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Turnpikes has been shut down for emergency repairs. The bridge was deemed unsafe and closed immediately on Friday afternoon following the discovery of a fracture in a steel truss, according to a statement from Turnpike officials.

Work is continuing to stabilize the bridge, which is jointly owned by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, while engineers engage in a more comprehensive assessment and structural analysis to determine a permanent repair strategy.

Officials said there is currently no timetable for reopening the bridge.

Motorists are strongly urged to take public transit, to carpool, or to shift their work hours outside of the peak commuting times during this closure. Severe traffic congestion is expected at all crossings in the area, especially during the morning and evening rush hours.

The following detours are in place:

Motorists heading to New Jersey will be detoured at PA Turnpike Exit 351 to Route 1 to I-95 northbound, which becomes I-295 southbound in New Jersey, to I-195 eastbound to the New Jersey Turnpike

Motorists heading to Pennsylvania will be detoured at New Jersey Turnpike Interchange 7A to I-195 westbound to I-295 northbound, which becomes I-95 southbound; or from New Jersey Turnpike Interchange 5 to Mount Holly Road.

Motorists traveling from northern New Jersey are advised to exit at Interchange 14 and use I-78 west into Pennsylvania.

I-276 eastbound is closed and detoured at PA exit 358. Local roadways under the bridge including Radcliff Street, Palmer Avenue and Wood Avenue are also closed until further notice.

For real-time information about traffic conditions in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, drivers are encouraged to call 511 from any telephone.