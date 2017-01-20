Teen and adult volunteers from Hopewell Valley Girl Scouts, the Center for FaithJustice and the Church of Saint Ann, Lawrenceville, celebrated Martin Luther King Day of Service making seed bonbons and natural bird feeders.

The event, hosted by the Hopewell Presbyterian Church, was led by the Sourland Conservancy to support the American Woodcock Habitat Restoration Project in Hopewell Borough Park.

The American Woodcock Habitat Restoration Project is a program developed by the Sourland Conservancy, Friends of Hopewell Valley Open Space and Mercer County Park Commission. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Partners for Fish and Wildlife program has provided expertise in shrubland restoration and will supply the project with 300 native shrubs and trees. Funding for tools, supplies and additional plants was provided by a Franklin Parker Conservation Excellence Grant from the New Jersey Conservation Foundation awarded to Sourland Conservancy for its Sourland Stewards program.

For more information about the project, contact the Sourland Conservancy at (609) 309-5155 or visit sourland.org.