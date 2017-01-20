Some Mercer County residents are trying to make this winter a little warmer for children in need.

The Mercer County Chapter of Project Linus—an organization that donates blankets to children who are seriously ill, traumatized, or otherwise in need—is hosting “Make a Blanket Day” on Saturday, Feb. 18. People are encouraged to either bring a completed blanket to donate or bring materials to work on the blankets at the event.

There will be door prizes and light refreshments. Project Linus also accepts donations of fleece, yarn, quilting materials, or monetary donations.

The blankets will be delivered to children, ranging in age from newborns to 18 years old, who are in need. Some of the local organizations who have received blankets in the past include the Robbinsville Police Department, the Bordertown Fire Department, Catholic Charities, several hospitals, PEI Kids, Womanspace, HomeFront, RISE, and The Bag Project among others.

In the last quarter of 2016 alone Project Linus Mercer County, New Jersey delivered 650 blankets to children in need.

“Make a Blanket Day” will be held at the Sylvan Learning Center in Hamilton from 2 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit the Project Linus Mercer County Facebook page.