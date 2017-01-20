The Tulpehaking Nature Center will celebrate families and wildlife at its Valentines for Nature Open House on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. Parents and kids can get a head start on their valentine-making and enjoy refreshments, activities and story time. Everyone in the family is invited, including favorite stuffed animals.

Create a nature-themed valentine for that special someone, and help furred and feathered friends feel loved by making an edible “valentine for nature” to hang on a tree outside the nature center. Then make your way inside to warm up with a cup of hot chocolate and see what secret animal admirers make their way to nibble on your valentine. Admission is $5 per child and free for adult chaperones.

Check out the activity room to test your family’s nature knowledge, or settle in around the fireplace with a favorite stuffed animal for story time. Story time will be held at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Valentines for Nature Open House will include valentine-making crafts, a snack, story time and activities. Additional refreshments will be available for purchase.

The Tulpehaking Nature Center is located at 157 Westcott Ave. in Hamilton. Call (609) 888-3218 or e-mail natureprograms@mercercounty.org for more event information.