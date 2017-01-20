Valentine-making crafts will be part of the Tulpehaking Nature Center’s Valentines for Nature Open House on Feb. 11.

The Tulpehaking Nature Center will celebrate families and wildlife at its Valentines for Nature Open House on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. Parents and kids can get a head start on their valentine-making and enjoy refreshments, activities and story time. Everyone in the family is invited, including favorite stuffed animals.

Create a nature-themed valentine for that special someone, and help furred and feathered friends feel loved by making an edible “valentine for nature” to hang on a tree outside the nature center. Then make your way inside to warm up with a cup of hot chocolate and see what secret animal admirers make their way to nibble on your valentine. Admission is $5 per child and free for adult chaperones.

Check out the activity room to test your family’s nature knowledge, or settle in around the fireplace with a favorite stuffed animal for story time. Story time will be held at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Valentines for Nature Open House will include valentine-making crafts, a snack, story time and activities. Additional refreshments will be available for purchase.

The Tulpehaking Nature Center is located at 157 Westcott Ave. in Hamilton. Call (609) 888-3218 or e-mail natureprograms@mercercounty.org for more event information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR