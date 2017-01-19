The Lawrenceville Elementary School PTO will host a Science and Discovery Night on Friday, Jan. 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Lawrenceville Elementary School, 40 Craven Ln. Children will have the opportunity to explore with hands-on activities and demonstrations led by local scientists.

Featured vendors will include Eyes of Wild exotic petting zoo, Terracycle, the Stony Brook Millstone Watershed, Trenton Circus Squad, Boys and Girls Club, Science Seeds and more.

Admission is $6 per child and free for adults and children under 3. Snacks will be available for sale during the event. For more information,

contact sciencediscoverynight@gmail.com.