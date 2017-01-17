The WW-P High School North Post Prom committee is holding a Designer Handbag Bingo event on Sunday, Jan. 29 to help raise funds for the Post Prom 2017.

The fund raiser will be at Millstone River school in Plainsboro. Doors open at 2 p.m. and bingo starts at 3 p.m. The event is limited to those 18 or older.

Prizes include handbags from Tory Burch, Coach, Vince Camuto, Kate Spade and Michael Kors.

The cost for tickets is $25 before Jan. 20 or $30 cash at the door. Tickets can be purchased by going to wwpn-postprom.org or by emailing courtneybrowndorf@gmail.com, adbchrchton@yahoo.com, or squittobros@aol.com. They can also purchased at Aljon’s restaurant in West Windsor.

Admission to the event includes a set of 16 bingo cards, with three chances to win per round. Dessert and coffee will be served and outside food is welcome. No alcoholic beverages are allowed.

Groups of between 8 and 10 can reserve a table in advance. Checks should be made payable to WWPHSN Post Prom.

The annual post prom event gives kids a safe and alcohol-free place to go to have fun after the prom every year. This year’s High School North prom is set for Friday, June 2 at 6:30 p.m. The post prom starts at 11:30 p.m.