West Windsor Police are seeking two women who used counterfeit cash to purchase merchandise at Wegmans in the Nassau Park shopping center on Dec. 5.

Police said the women purchased Tide and Dove soap supplies using counterfeit $100 bills and then left the store separately with the merchandise.

One of the suspects is described as a black female with a medium build and red hair wearing a green jacket, white T-shirt and blue jeans. The other suspect is a skinny black female with black hair, wearing glasses, a black jacket and brown pants. Police did not give a value for the items stolen.

Plainsboro

Drug arrests. Pharoah Green, 23, of Trenton was arrested Dec. 30 on drug and paraphernalia possession charges. Police said Green was a passenger in a blue 2016 Toyota Camry driven by Norissa Hilton, 19, of Trenton. Hilton was stopped on Route 1 south for speeding. Investigation during the stop revealed Green to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Hilton was detained after if was found that she was wanted on warrants out of Wall Township and Trenton.

Adam M. Pincas, 37, of New York, was arrested Dec. 23 and charged with drug and paraphernalia possession. Police said Pincas was stopped at the intersection of Scudders Mill Road and Campus Drive for making an illegal right turn. The officer detected the odor of burnt marijuana, and a search revealed him to be in possession of marijuana and a “one hitter” — a device used to ingest the drug.

DWI arrests. Manoj K. Maddasani, 36, of Deer Creek Drive, was arrested Dec. 24 on a drunk driving charge. Police said Maddasani was stopped on Plainsboro Road for erratic driving and was found to be intoxicated.

Brenda L. Deavereaux, 56, of Hunters Glen Drive, was arrested Dec. 25 on a drunk driving charge. Police said that Deavereaux drove her 2003 Buick Regal off the road at the intersection of Tamarron and Hampshire drives and struck a tree. Police said that Deavereaux then switched places with passenger Falon N. Cookwatts, 32, of Hunters Glen Drive, in an effort to avoid being charged with DWI. Investigation at the scene revealed what had happened and Deavereaux was found to be intoxicated. Both Deavereaux and Cookwatts were also charged with hindering apprehension.

West Windsor

Vehicle burglary. A truck owned by Winter Services of Ringwood was burglarized at the Princeton Junction train station between Nov. 23 and Dec. 7. Somone entered the rear compartment of the victim’s 2004 GMC Box truck and stole two 26-inch Toro snowblowers with a total value of $2,798.

Theft by deception. A 48-year-old male reported that on Dec. 2 he attempted to use a gift card at the Home Depot in the Nassau Park shopping center, but was informed it had no value. Investigation revealed that someone accessed the gift card information and made purchases totaling $96.76.

Documents taken. A 51-year-old guest at Extended Stay America on Route 1 was the victim of a theft on Nov. 29. Someone stole a U.S. passport, social security card, naturalization certificate and blank checks for an account with Bank of America from the victim’s room.

Package stolen. A West Windsor resident was the victim of theft on Nov. 29. Merchandise shipped from Target — a game called “Monikers” valued at $24.99 — was stolen from the victim’s front porch.

Wallets lifted. Someone stole a wallet from the purse of an employee at Mercer County Community College on Dec. 1. The purse had been left unattended in the victim’s office. The victim’s American Express card was used to make a purchase at a liquor store in Trenton.

An employee at Wal Mart in the Nassau Park shopping center had her wallet stolen on Dec. 1 or 2. Police said someone took the wallet from a lunch bag, which had been left in the employee break room. The thief attempted to make four fraudulent purchases using a bank card that was in the wallet.

Drug arrest. Arrested on Dec. 11 on a drug possession charge was Zachary Locke, 19, of West Windsor. Police said Locke was stopped on Alexander Road near Roszel Road for speeding and was found to be in possession of under 50 grams of marijuana.

DWI arrests. Guarav S. Sharma, 31, of West Orange, was arrested Dec. 10 on a drunk driving charge. Police said Sharma was stopped on Village Road near the Mercer Oaks golf course for speeding and was found to be intoxicated.

Randolph S. Rodriguez, 46, of Long Branch, was arrested Dec. 10 on a drunk driving charge. Police said Rodriguez was found to be intoxicated after he was discovered stopped on the side of Route 1 south near Fisher Place. Rodriguez told police that he had pulled over to allow a passenger to get out of the car to urinate.

Prasad M. Subramanian, 35, of Harleysville, Pennsylvania, was arrested on Dec. 14 on drunk driving and drug possession charges. Police said they found Subramanian slumped over while at the wheel of his 2016 Mazda in the parking lot of Windsor Athletic Club on Clarksville Road. He was found to be intoxicated and also determined to be in possession of a vaporizer pen containing THC-based oil.