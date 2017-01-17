Warmer days may seem far away, but summer camp season is right around the corner. Find the right camp for your children this weekend during a NJ Camp Fair.

The fair will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21 from noon to 3 p.m. at Quaker Bridge Mall, Route 1 North, Lawrenceville.

Parents will meet camp directors from local day camps and sleep away camps from around the country. There are numerous free giveaways and free snacks. Each family will also receive a program booklet with information about camps participating in any of the fairs.

A wide variety of local camps will in be attendance, including horseback riding, adventure camps, STEM camps, camps for children with special needs, and more.

For more information about specific camps attending, as well as other fair locations, visit njcampfairs.com.